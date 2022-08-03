Erode/Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 217th death anniversary.
Ravi garlanded a life-size statue of the freedom fighter at Odanilai village in Erode district.
He also visited the Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial building.
In Chennai, Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a statue of Chinnamalai.
