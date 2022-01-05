Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday made his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly while the principal opposition AIADMK staged a walkout and boycotted his speech to target the ruling DMK.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 3 JeM Terrorists Killed By Security Forces in Pulwama.

Just after the arrival of the Governor, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members walked out of the House on the issue of the Raj Bhavan not forwarding to the Centre Tamil Nadu Assembly bill on exempting the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). VCK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

Also Read | Sensex Drops Over 14 Points, Nifty Down by 11.85 Points in Early Trade, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Gain.

As soon as Ravi began his address, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) K Palaniswami stood up and started reading out from a prepared text to target the DMK on various issues including on the law and order front. The AIADMK members were on their feet during this time and later trooped out of the House.

Ravi, in his address, outlined various initiatives and policy priorities of the government, including on the health sector, economy and inter-state water disputes.

As per a recent directive of the state government, the invocation song to mother Tamil, "Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu," was rendered by trained singers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)