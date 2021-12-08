Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leaders O Panneerslevam and K Palaniswami and a host of leaders condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.

Also Read | Omicron Will Cause COVID-19 Third Wave in India, but Not As Devastating as in Other Countries, Says Dr Padmanabha Shenoy of CARE Hospital.

Paying rich tributes to Rawat (63), Governor Ravi expressed shock over the his death.

Also Read | KMAT Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at kmatindia.com.

“I am deeply shocked and grieved to hear about the sad demise of General Bipin Laxman Rawat, first Chief of Defence Staff of India, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel in an unfortunate incident of Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor, Nilgiris district today," he said in his condolence message, released by the Raj Bhavan.

The General had rendered 43 years of dedicated service to the nation. His defence strategies and outstanding professional acumen helped India to overcome external aggressions during recent times, the Governor added.

Rawat's able leadership, vast experience and innovative ideas helped in modernisation of defence sector.

Rawat had made the three defence forces integrated and strengthened them to meet challenges internally and externally. "His demise is an unfathomable loss for India. India will miss its brave son. I express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of General Bipin Rawat and families of deceased defence personnel and pray to god to rest their souls in peace," he added.

Chief Minister Stalin took to Twitter to mourn Rawat and the others.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the 11 armed forces personnel in the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor. I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Stalin wished for a speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash who is under treatment.

The CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course today when the copter in which he and others were travelling in crashed near Coonoor.

AIADMK Coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswamy expressed profound grief over the sudden and unfortunate demise of Rawat, his wife and the others.

"He was a braveheart and is known for his valour and patriotism and had served the nation with dedication….their passing away is a great irreparable loss," they said in a statement here.

"We pay our respects to the General, his wife and Army officers who lost their lives," the AIADMK top leaders said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)