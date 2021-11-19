Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the country's first 3D eye surgery facility at a government hospital in Chennai on Friday.

An eye surgery was performed at the Egmore Eye Hospital, a 200-year-old government hospital in the state.

Subramanian and Radhakrishnan witnessed the live surgery done through 3D process from a room.

Addressing a press conference, the health minister said that the state government has the target to perform 65,000 eye cataract surgeries for this year out of which 20,670 have got their surgery done.

"Our government has a target of donation of 10,000 pairs of eyes. Out of this, 2,213 pairs of eyes have been donated and kept in the eye bank," he added. (ANI)

