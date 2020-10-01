Chennai Oct 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it is hopeful of getting its pending Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues from the Centre, to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, deputed to handle GST issues, reiterated the state government's demand to the Centre to clear the IGST dues pending to the state soon during a video conference with Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi is the convener of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on IGST. It was agreed upon at the meeting that the pending dues for Tamil Nadu came to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18 and it would be finalised shortly. The GOM on IGST would send its recommendations to the GST Council to be taken up at the next meeting of the GOM on October 5. "As per the recommendation finalised at today's meeting, it is expected that Tamil Nadu would get its IGST dues from the Centre soon," an official release from Commercial Taxes Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

