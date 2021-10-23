Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu inoculated 22.33 lakh people against Covid-19 in the sixth edition of the mega vaccination drive held on Saturday.

Of the 22,33,219 beneficiaries, 8,67,573 were administered with the first dose, and 13,65,646 the second, a press release said.

The government, with an eye on targeting those eligible to receive the second jab, conducted the mass vaccination programme through 50,000 vaccination camps.

Vaccines were administered to people at places like primary health care centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and other vital locations across Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan have been monitoring the vaccination since it began at 7am, with the Minister personally inspecting the vaccination drive in districts like Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, the release said.

In view of the mass vaccination held today, the government said there would not be any vaccination camp on Sunday (October 24).

In the first edition of the mega vaccination programme held on September 12, 28.91 lakh people received the doses, while 16.43 lakh received the jabs on September 19 during the second vaccination exercise. In the third edition on September 26, 25.04 lakh people benefited and in the next on October 3, 17.04 lakh people received the jabs. On October 10, 22.85 lakh people were inoculated, the release said.

