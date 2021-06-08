Chennai, Jun 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched an exclusive WhatsApp number to enable the public to make complaints to officials or share information during natural disasters.

People can provide information relating to disasters round the clock and could even send photos through this number (9445869848) to the disaster management department, state Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said.

This new feature is in addition to the seamless flow of information on disasters like heavy rains, flood, cyclone, earthquake, tsunami, etc. available through the TNSMART mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, print and television channels, he said in a statement here.

The new platform launched by the Revenue department will help the government to initiate appropriate action, he said.

Also, the public can convey information through the "Citizen Corner" on the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authoritys website besides the toll free number: 1070.

Information shared during Tauktae and Yaas cyclones helped avert damages, the Minister pointed out.

Damini app could be downloaded to get warnings on lightning and thunder within 40 km radius and 45 minutes in advance.

"This will help convey information on lightning or thunder strikes and avoid loss of lives," the minister said.PTI JSP SS

