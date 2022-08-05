Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 1,141 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 35,50,547.

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

One passenger each who returned from Delhi and West Bengal were a part of total 1,141 positive cases.

The active cases declined to 10,598 from 10,987 a day ago.

As many as 1,530 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,01,916.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 247 infections followed by Coimbatore - 130 and Chengalpattu - 98.

