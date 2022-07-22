Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,28,384 while the death toll rose to 38,032 with one more fatality, the Health department said.

As many as 2,383 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,74,199 leaving 16,153 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai which has been reporting over 500 cases for several days, recorded 466 infections, Chengalpet added 217, Coimbatore 187 while the remaining was recorded among other districts. Tiruvallur after reporting new cases in triple digits added 93 cases. Perambalur recorded the least with three new infections. The state capital leads among districts with 5,371 active infections and overall 7,79,048 coronavirus cases. A total of 35,670 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,78,56,942 the health bulletin said.

A 84-year old man from Villupuram suffering from Parkinson disease tested COVID-19 positive on July 19. He was admitted to Villupuram Medical College and Hospital with complaints of fever. The patient died on July 22 at 12.05 AM due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

