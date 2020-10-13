Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 4,666 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,65,930 and 57 more fatalities pushed the toll to 10,371.

With as many as 5,117 recoveries, which eclipsed the fresh infections for the second successive day, 6,12,320 people have so far been discharged following treatment, a health department bulletin said.

Barring two days, Tamil Nadu has been posting more recoveries than fresh cases since Oct 4.

Monday saw 4,879 new cases and 5,165 recoveries.

On October 10, 11, new cases were marginally higher than the recoveries.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai accounted for 1,164, Coimbatore 398, Salem 277, Chengelpet 252, Tiruvallur 236 and Kancheepuram 129 and the remainder was scattered in other regions of Tamil Nadu.

The state capital shared 1,84,429 cases out of the 6.65 lakh plus tally of positive cases.

Two women, aged 35 and 42, were among the 57 who succumbed to the pathogen at various hospitals.

Fifty three people had co-morbidities and four no chronic illnesses.

The death toll of 10,371 covers Chennai's 3,441, Chengelpet 608, Tiruvallur 592 and Coimbatore 502.

The active cases further dipped to 43,239 from Monday's 43,747.

Active cases, that stood at 39,856 on July 1, began to mount thereafter and crossed the 46,000 mark during the first week of that month.

As many as 85,509 samples were tested and in total 84,88,503 specimens have been examined in 191 labs. PTI

