Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 5,017 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the tally to 6,30,408 and the death toll mounted to 9,917 with 71 fatalities.

The number of active cases stood at 45,279 with 5,548 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total 5,75,212 people have recovered so far, a Health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

Among the 71 fatalities were a 24-year old man and a 49-year old woman and in total, 66 had comorbidities.

The death toll of 9,917 included 3,318 from here.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

The new virus cases included Chennai's 1,306, followed by Coimbatore (434), Salem (326), Chengelpet (283), Tiruvallur (263), Kancheepuram (156) and Perambalur's eight, which was the lowest among 37 districts.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases for the third successive day today.

On Monday, the fresh cases were 5,395 while 5,572 patients got discharged.

On Sunday, 5,489 cases were reported and 5,558 people were discharged.

As many as 81,128 samples were tested and 78,63,864 is the aggregate number of samples examined under the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction method in over 180 COVID labs of the State.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic tests.PTI VGNSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)