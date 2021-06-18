Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): PK Sekar Babu, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, along with Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy and Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, Palanivel Thiagarajan visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Friday to examine the health condition of a 24-year-old temple elephant Parvati who is suffering from an eye ailment.

On examination by the Department of Animal Husbandry, a disease in the eye of the female temple elephant was noticed, after which the temple authorities requested a team of experts from the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) to examine her.

A team of two experts from TANUVAS carried out various tests on Parvati, and the test results, along with a comprehensive treatment protocol, are expected within a week. Parvati will then be given further treatment.

Babu told the media that the elephant has contracted a cataract in her left eye due to dehydration.

"The treatment has been delayed for over a year due to COVID-19. I will ensure that Dr Ramani, a renowned doctor who had been treating the elephant earlier, is transferred to Madurai for her treatment," he added.

The minister also mentioned that he would even bring in foreign doctors if needed

Further, Babu inspected the reconstruction work of the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam damaged in a fire accident.

The minister also mentioned that steps to hold the Meenakshi Temple Kumbabhishekam for next year will be taken. (ANI)

