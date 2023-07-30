Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president MH Jawahirullah on Sunday issued an apology over the use of an offensive caricature on the Manipur viral video incident, saying that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those behind the act.

The controversial image was used during a protest against the Manipur viral video incident in Dindigul district.

MH Jawahirullah said the senior members of the party removed the advertising board, bearing the offensive caricature, after noticing it.

"A demonstration was held on behalf of the Manidheneya Makkal Party against the Manipur violence in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. An offensive advertising board was put up ahead of the demonstration by a few party members. Learning that an advertisement board, bearing an offensive caricature (around the Manipur viral video incident) had been installed, senior members of our party got it removed," he said.

"Manidhaneya Makkal Party doesn't tolerate any action hurting religious sentiments. Those who put up that unseemly advertising board were severely reprimanded. The party has taken disciplinary action against them. I apologise to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt by this advertisement," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to offensive hoarding, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, claiming the MMK chief was spotted walking alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), of which the Congress is a member, has no right to disrespect the religious sentiments of the people.

"So deeply hurt. Will give it back to them hard so hard. A legal war will be initiated Is this secularism? Just because we are tolerant doesn't give I.N.D.I.A the right to brutally crush our religious sentiments," Gaurav Bhatia tweeted.

Questioning the silence of I.N.D.I.A leaders in the matter, he posted, "It's stated that the man who put derogatory posters disrespecting our revered Gods is MH Jawahirullah, party president of MMK and alliance partner of the anti-national brigade. He walked with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kharge silent. Rahul Gandhi silent. Akhilesh Yadav silent.Arvind Kejriwal silent. Mamata Banerjee silent."

Notably, in the viral video from Manipur, two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked.

It triggered a war of words between the Centre and the Opposition, resulting in repeated disruptions and adjournments in Parliament. (ANI)

