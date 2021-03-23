Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will win the Assembly polls in the state with a thumping majority, claimed Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Monday.

"We will win with thumping majority. There is no doubt that we will come back to power," Jayakumar told ANI while holding a roadshow in his Royapuram constituency.

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)