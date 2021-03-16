New Delhi/Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday named four more party candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, thus fielding nominees from all the 25 seats it has been allotted in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

According to an AICC release, the party retained sitting legislators JG Prince and S Vijayadharani from Colachel and Vilavancode assembly segments, respectively.

It also named candidates for Velachery and Mayiladuthurai.

The party had earlier named candidates for 21 seats.PTI SA SS

