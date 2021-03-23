Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): KP Ramalingam, who switched from DMK to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, on Monday, lashed out at the DMK chief MK Stalin and said he has some doubts regarding the death of M Karunanidhi.

"Stalin said he has doubts regarding Jayalalithaa's death. I have some doubts regarding Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) death. I will tell people how he became the Leader of Opposition and what he did in front of me in Delhi. Farooq Abdullah (National Conference chief) is a witness to that. I am going to tell people about this in the election campaign and also how he avoided his father," Ramalingam told ANI.

"Stalin wants to become chief minister that is why he is levelling non-sense allegations (against the Chief Minister and AIADMK leaders). Stalin is having over Rs 2,000 crore properties. Sonia Gandhi used to call him a make-up man," he said.

Karunanidhi, who served as Tamil Nadu chief minister for five terms, is the father of Stalin. The former Chief Minister, breathed his last on August 7, 2018 at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

Ramalingam after serving in the DMK for nearly 30 years joined the BJP in November last year.

Earlier, Stalin dismissed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami allegations that he is responsible for the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and dared Palaniswami to lodge a case against him as he is ready to face it legally.

Both Dravidian parties have promised a fast-tracked probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming Tamil Nadu elections.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

