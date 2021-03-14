Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged a 10 day high of new COVID-19 cases with 759 infections on Sunday, including a UAE returnee, pushing the caseload close to 8.60 lakh, while four more fatalities took the toll to 12,547.

The state has been reporting over 500 cases a day since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections.

On Sunday too, the number was lesser with 547 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,42,309 leaving 4,870 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 294 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,820 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,178.

Of the four deaths reported, Chengalpet accounted for three while Chennai recorded one.

All the deceased had pre-existing comorbidities.

As many as 67,269 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,82,84,550.

Coming behind Chennai in number of cases was Chengalpet with 63 infections, Coimbatore 58 and Thiruvallur 42, while the rest were scattered over other districts.

As many as 19 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Kallakurichi recorded 'nil' cases, the release said.

