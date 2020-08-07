Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 119 COVID fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the death toll to 4,690 while 6,488 patients got discharged eclipsing 5,880 fresh cases.

Significantly, Chennai's fresh cases dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in the past over two months.

Also Read | India, Under Modi Govt, Gave Befitting Reply to China During Border Face-Off, Say 69% Respondents in India Today's Mood of The Nation Survey.

The state capital had recorded 809 cases on June 2 and from the next day, the infection count crossed the 1,000 mark.

Today, in Chennai 984 new cases were recorded and the tally stood at 1,07,109.

Also Read | Air India Express Aircraft From Dubai Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kozhikode, Crashes Into Valley.

The deceased include 24 from here and in total 115 had co-morbidities, a health department bulletin said, adding a 23-year-old man and a 32 year-old-woman were among those who succumbed to the virus.

The case count in the state touched 2,85,024 with 5,800 plus new infections and active cases stood at 52,759.

As many as 67,352 samples were tested and cumulatively 30,88,066 specimens have been examined.

With over 6,400 discharges from various hospitals, the total recoveries mounted to 2,27,575.

Today is the fifth day of 100 plus deaths and ninth day of less than 6,000 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu.

On July 29, Tamil Nadu recorded 6,426 fresh infections and the total positive cases was 2,34,114 on that day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)