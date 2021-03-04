Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu posted 482 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, taking the caseload to 8.53 lakh and the toll to 12,508, the health department said on Thursday.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,36,963, leaving 3,978 active cases in the state. Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 189, taking the total to 2,36,260 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,160 deaths.

A 58 year old woman from Chennai was the lone victim among the four to succumb without any pre-existing chronic illness. A total of 50,706 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1.76 crore. As many as 26 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while 35 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur recorded 'nil' fresh cases while active cases in the respective districts was 13, three and two, the bulletin said. Five of those who tested positive today (482) include returnees from United Arab Emirates, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Speaking to reporters here, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said the central team led by the Economic Adviser in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arun Kumar on its final day inspected various places in the city and appreciated the efforts taken by the Health department in containing the spread of the virus.

"Tamil Nadu was not like other states in the way it handled the pandemic. It has taken intensive measures to control the spread of the virus. The caseload in Tamil Nadu has come down drastically," Radhakrishnan said in response to a query on the view of the central team after the inspection. At one stage Tamil Nadu was having about 60,000 active cases while 127 deaths were reported on a single day.

Now the active cases is less than 4,000 while death rate also come down, he noted. Noting that the virus count has not reduced in few districts despite the measures taken by the health department, he said, people were not wearing masks or they were seen lowering their mask on their face and were also not maintaining social distancing while going out. The official cited a report which stated that many places in Chennai including Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi, Valasaravakkam, have seen formation of 'family clusters' with people who attended family functions testing COVID-19 positive.

"If people do not change their lifestyle by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places, this will happen to anyone, including to you", he said.

"Already the COVID-19 virus has affected many families. We should not further allow its spread and we should be very careful while stepping out.. wearing of masks is the social vaccine today," he said. Radhakrishnan said the health department was also mulling increasing the sample testing which currently stands at about 50,000 to 70,000 per day. On the vaccination drive launched since January 16 in Tamil Nadu, he said yesterday (March 3) was a record day for the State as a whopping 66,337 people have got the shot.

"These people have set an example by taking up the vaccination. It includes those who were above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities..

We want to wholeheartedly thank those people for coming forward and taking the shot", he said. PTI VIJ

