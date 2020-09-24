Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 death, taking total infection count to 5,63,591 and the toll to 9,076 on Thursday, the state Health department said.

As many as5,470 people were discharged from various healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,08,210. The number of active cases stood at 46,405, a bulletin issued by the department said. A total of 90,607 samples were tested on Thursday as the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 68,15,644. The state does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based). Of the fresh deaths, government hospitals accounted for 43 and the private facilities 23. Fifty eight of them had comorbidities while eight, including a 49-year old man from Villupuram, did not have any other health problems.

A 22-year old woman diagnosed with diabetes mellitus was among those who succumbed due to COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 3,111 people have so far lost their lives due to the virus in the state capital.

After reporting below the 1,000 mark for several days, Chennai clocked 1,089 new cases, taking its total count to 1,59,683. Coimbatore saw the number of fresh additions go up by 642 followed by Salem with 311 people contracting the contagion. Neighbouring Chengalpet district reported 299 cases, Kancheepuram 196 and Thiruvallur 265 fresh infections, the bulletin said. Districts like Dharmapuri, Erode, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappali, Vellore and Villupuram each reported more than 100 cases. The bulletin said a private laboratory in Salem was accorded approval for COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities, including in the government sector, to 178. Thirteen of those who tested positive on Thursday were returnees from other states, it added.

