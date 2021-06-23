Chennai, June 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 6,596 new Covid-19 infections and 166 deaths, taking the total numbers so far to 24,43,415 and 31,746 respectively.

Of the 166 fatalities, 57 were in private hospitals and 109 in government facilities.

The number of people who got discharged today was 10,432 and recoveries till date increased to 23,58,785.

Active cases, including those in isolation, as on today stood at 52,884, according to a bulletin.

Barring Coimbatore and Erode districts which reported 793 and 686 fresh infections respectively, 35 districts saw new cases either in double-digits or less than 500.

Coimbatore saw 25 fatalities followed by Chennai with 20, Vellore 15 and Erode five.

The State capital reported 396 fresh infections today while Vellore recorded 74 new cases.

Chennai's tally touched 5,30,432, Coimbatore saw 2,15,051, Chengalpattu 1,54,994 and Thiruvallur 1,10,056.

The active cases remain at 3,447 in Chennai. In Coimbatore, it was 7,654. In Chengalpattu, it was 2,025 and Thiruvallur recorded 900.

