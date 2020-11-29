Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed a sharp decline in COVID-19 fatalities as nine people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,703, after hitting several peaks over the last several months. In August, number of deaths due to coronavirus had hit a peak with over 120 being reported. Later, it hovered in double digits range for several months.

On Sunday, the state added 1,459 new infections aggregating to 7.80 lakh till date. Tamil Nadu has been recording less than 2,000 daily cases since November 13. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases with 1,471 people walking out of health care facilities after getting cured totaling to 7.57 lakh till date. Active cases in the state stood at 11,052, a bulletin said.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

Only two districts, including the state capital, logged positive cases in triple digits with Chennai posting 398 and Coimbatore 148 while the rest was spread across other districts.

A total of 67,145 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 1.19 crore specimens examined so far. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based). All those who died today were ailing from chronic illness or comorbidity, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

Of the 11,703 deaths so far, Chennai accounted for 3,847. As many as nine people who tested COVID-19 positive returned from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)