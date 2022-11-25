Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state caseload to 35,94,035, the health department said on Friday.

Also Read | New Zealand: Newly-Wed Indian Man Stabbed to Death by Robbers; PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises to Family of Deceased; 2 Accused Held.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a medical bulletin said here.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Is Political Freelancer and Gujarat Will Reject AAP, Says BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

As many as 62 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,666 leaving 320 active infections.

Twenty seven of the 38 districts reported zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 41 active infections and overall 7,93,087 coronavirus cases.

A total of 7,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,99,74,369, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)