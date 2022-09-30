Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 522 new COVID-19 infections pushing the caseload to 35,83,104, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,046 as there were no fresh fatalities.

Chennai witnessed a marginal rise with 104 cases as compared to 98 on Thursday, Chengalpet added 50, Coimbatore 38 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 533 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,39,562 that left 5,496 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Eighteen districts reported new cases below 10 while Ariyalur and Tiruvarur reported zero new cases, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,375 active infections and overall 7,90,497 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,386 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,94,25,293, the bulletin said.

