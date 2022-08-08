Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell below the 1,000 mark on Monday with the State recording 972 new cases, taking the overall tally to 35,53,670.

Also Read | Rajshree Chaudhary Bose, Netaji’s Kin, Detained; 4 Arrested Ahead of Varanasi Event.

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

Also Read | Kavit Passary, Changing the Landscape of the Fashion Industry With His Unique Designs - Iron Tailor.

One passenger who returned from USA was among the total 972 who tested positive.

The active cases declined to 9,408 from 9,889 a day ago.

As many as 1,453 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,06,229.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 208 infections followed by Coimbatore - 110 and Chengalpattu - 84.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)