Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,115 fresh coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths taking tally to 54,449 while the toll stood at 666, the government said. Of the 2,115 cases, Chennai's accounted for 1,322 and the state's total count of cases stood at 54,449 while the capital city's share in the aggregate number was 38,327.

Today is the third successive day of 2,000 plus cases in the state.

Those dead include 31 with comorbidities and people without any concomitant illness include a 40-year old man.

The active cases are 23,509 and as high as 1,630 people gotdischarged in a single day today from various hospitals in thestate and in total 30,271 have recovered.

