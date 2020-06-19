Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 2,115 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 54,449.

"The death toll rose to 666 after 41 deaths were reported today," the state government said.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,80,532 on Friday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,573. The COVID-19 count includes 1,63,248 active cases, while 2,04,711 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

