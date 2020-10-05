Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,395 new COVID-19 cases as the tally rose to 6,25,391 while the death toll touched 9,846 with 62 more fatalities. For the second day, there were more recoveries than freshcases.

With 5,572 patients getting discharged, the active cases and aggregate number of people who have got cured stoodat 45,881 and 5,69,664 respectively, a health department bulletin said. On Sunday, 5,489 cases were reported and 5,558 people were discharged. On Saturday, the state logged 5,622 cases and 5,596 recoveries. Those dead include three men aged 90, 32 and 43 and 59 had co-morbidities and three no chronic illnesses.

The toll of 9,846 included 3,293 from Chennai, 574 from Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 561.

The state capital accounted for 1,367 infections on Monday and 1,74,143 cases out of the 6.25 lakh plus case tally. Coimbatore reported 468, Chengelpet 343, Salem 337, Tiruvallur 195 and Kancheepuram 155.

As many as 82,725 samples were tested and in total 77,82,736 specimens had been examined and there are 189 COVID-19 labs in the state.

