Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,489 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,19,996 while the death toll mounted to 9,784 with 66 more fatalities.

The active cases stood at 46,120 with 5,558 patients getting discharged from various hospitals today, outnumbering fresh infections, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 5,64,092 so far, a health department bulletin said.

Among the deceased,six people did not have comorbidities.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 1,348 cases, Coimbatore 474, Chengalpet 381, Salem 357, Thanjavur 242 and Thiruvallur reporting 197 new infections.

Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tiruppur, Vellore each reported over 100 cases today.

The state capital accounted for 1,72,773 out of the total of 6.19 lakh positive cases.

Seven of those who tested positive today were returnees from other States, the bulletin said.

As many as 86,012 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and cumulatively 77,00,011 specimens have been examined.

There are 189 COVID-19 testing labs, 66 in government and the rest in the private sector in the state.

