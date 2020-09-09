Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 5,584 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524, while 78 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,090.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 6,516 people getting discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 4,23,231, the health department said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Unemployment Turns Into Major Poll Issue.

Active cases stood at 49,203.

Chennai continued to report less than 1,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day with 993 new infections, while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts together accounted for 681 cases.

Also Read | Delhi Records Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases; Don’t Be Scared by Number, Doing Aggressive Testing to Prevent Spread, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 725 cases today.

Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Salem, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli saw a jump of 1,750 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The state capital accounted for 2,910 of the total of 8,090 deaths and 1,44,595 cases in the overall tally of 4.80 lakh plus infections, the bulletin said.

As many as 62 of the deceased were aged above 60 years.

Two of the deceased did not have comorbidities.

This included a 46-year-old man from Madurai, who was admitted to a private hospital on September 8 with complaints of breathlessness and cough and died the same day.

A 95-year-old man from neighbouring Thiruvallur district with a history of coronary artery disease died due to respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

As many as 82,573 samples were tested today, taking the tally to 53,66,224 till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)