Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,589 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,86,397, while the death toll mounted to 9,383 with 70 fatalities.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 1,283, Coimbatore 587, Salem 256, Chengelpet 249, and Tiruvallur 249 and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The deceased included a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

In total 64 persons had co-morbidities and six no chronic disease.

The death toll includes Chennai's 3,179, 545 from Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 544.

The state capital accounted for 1,64,744 infections out of the over 5.86 lakh total positive cases.

The active cases stood at 46,306 with 5,554 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively 5,30,708 people have got cured, the bulletin said.

As many as 80,465 RT-PCR samples were tested and in total 71,81,125 specimens have been examined.

There are 184 COVID labs, 66 in government and 118 in private facilities. PTI

