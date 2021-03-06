Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 562 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 8,54,554 and the toll to 12,517.

Recoveries were marginally less than new cases with 560 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative to 8,38,085, leaving 3,952 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most number of cases at 243, taking the total in the city to 2,36,728.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one third of the fatalities with 4,163 deaths.

All the four deceased had comorbidities.

A total of 55,051 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,77,91,275.

Chengalpattu followed Chennai in number of cases at 49, Coimbatore 48, Thiruvallur 39 and Kancheepuram 25

Three districts --Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Perambalur - reported nil cases, while Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai recorded one case each.

