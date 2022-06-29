Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old school teacher in the city was on Wednesday arrested for sexual harassment of students over a period of four months, police said.

The man had sent obscene messages to students, touched them inappropriately and had sexually harassed children, police added.

Following a tip-off, District Child Protection Unit officials held inquiries in the school and lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station in the city, a police release said.

Police officials held inquiries and a probe led to a disclosure that the teacher had sexually harassed students since March. He had also sent obscene messages to them over phone.

A case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

