Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 42 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total infections to 35,93,904 so far. The death toll due to the infection remained at 38,049 as there were no fatalities today.

A total of 74 patients got discharged after treatment during the day and the net recoveries rose to 35,55,406, according to a bulletin. The active cases dropped to 449 from 481 seen on Sunday, it said. PTI

