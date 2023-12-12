Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): Several residential areas at Naduveerapattu in Sriperumbudur of the Kancheepuram district, experienced waterlogging on Tuesday morning.

Naduveerapattu Lake reached its full capacity in the wake of recent heavy rainfall, which came in the immediate aftermath of tropical cyclone Michaung. The lake was breached at midnight, according to sources.

The panchayat administration rescued the people safely to a government school and informed the police and PWD officials.

Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Enterprises Minister Anbarasan, Selva Perundagai MLA, Kanchipuram Collector Kalaselvi, District Panchayat Committee Chairman Manogaran and others inspected the spot and assisted the people.

Anbarasan, TN Minister for MSME, said, "This lake under the control of the Public Works Department was breached all of a sudden in the middle of the night and the residents were evacuated to a safe shelter."

The police said they are investigating the case and assured that action would be taken if anyone is found involved in the breach.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin allocated a sum of Rs 1,90,000,00 for the cleaning of schools in the cyclone-ravaged districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur.

Amid the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts.

As part of these efforts, over 800 medical camps were organised on Monday in the capital city. (ANI)

