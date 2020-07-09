Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 cases again breached the 4,000 mark in Tamil Nadu after a gap of three days and 65 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.26 lakh and the toll to 1,765.

Though the state's daily count of fresh cases soared to 4,231, the downtrend in the fresh infections in the state capital continued with the addition of only 1,216 cases.

The total COVID-19 cases stood at 1,26,581 of which Chennai accounted for 73,728, a health department bulletin said. As many as 42,369 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest in a day so far and 14,91,783 specimens have been examined till date. The number of virus testing centres increased to 100 in the state with two more facilities, one each in government and the private sector getting approved. A 25-day old girl child from Thiruvannamalai and three men in the age group of 32-39 were among those who succumbed to the virus.

In total, 58 had co-morbidities and seven none. As many as 3,994 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 78,161 while the active cases stood at 46,652.

