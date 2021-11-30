Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Operation of buses would resume to neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Announcing extension of current norms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 till December 15, Stalin said inter-state public transportation services would be operational in respect of Kerala as well.

Pointing out that already, inter-state public transportation services are operational vis-a-vis other neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Chief Minister said such services would resume with Kerala.

Following a surge in virus cases in Kerala, public transport services to the neighbouring state was suspended by Tamil Nadu.

The COVID-19 guidelines in vogue includes virus appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and hygiene. Testing, tracking, treating and vaccination are the other key norms followed.

Stalin appealed to the people to cooperate with the government's initiatives to help fully prevent the spread of COVID-19.

