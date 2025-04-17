Before and After image of students following their treatment. (Photo/X@jeyaseelan_vp)

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): An innovative initiative by the Virudhunagar district administration in Tamil Nadu is beginning to show positive results, bringing smiles to the faces of schoolchildren by helping correct dental deformities and boosting their confidence.

The initiative, launched in early 2024, was inspired by a moment of compassion when District Collector of Virudhunagar VP Jeyaseelan noticed a young girl trying to hide her buck teeth during a school inspection.

"Such students are often hesitant not just to smile but even to speak. Teased by peers for their appearance, many of them lose self-confidence at a very young age," Jeyaseelan recalled.

Despite the treatment, often classified as cosmetic and not covered under any government health or insurance scheme, the district launched the Malarum Punnagai (Blossoming Smiles), funded through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) contributions, as financial constraints and lack of awareness deterred many parents from seeking help for their children.

"We realised CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding was the only viable option," the Collector said.

Through health camps conducted under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, the administration identified 568 students with protruding teeth. Further screening by Nala Dental Care in Madurai revealed that 302 of them required orthodontic treatment, specifically braces.

Since early 2024, children have been taken in batches to the private dental hospital for treatment. Depending on the severity, the full correction process can take between 24 and 30 months, with regular follow-ups.

Now, more than a year into the programme, many children have shown significant improvement. Some have also undergone tooth extractions as part of the treatment.

Most heartening of all, according to the Collector, are the behavioural changes observed. "We're seeing improved self-esteem, greater classroom participation, and a noticeable boost in their overall confidence," he said. (ANI)

