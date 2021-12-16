Tirunelveli (TN), Dec 16 (PTI) Days after the Madras High Court quashed an FIR against him filed over a deleted tweet vis a vis the IAF copter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed, well-known YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Thursday for his video against the Tablighi Jamat members put out in April 2020, police said.

Also Read | TS Inter 1st Year Result Declared By Telangana Education Board At tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

He was arrested over a complaint registered last April. The Melapalayam police here booked him for various offences under the IPC and IT Act.

Also Read | Karnataka: Imposter Cop Who Extorted Cash, Mobiles From Public Arrested.

He was later produced before a local court which remanded him to custody till December 30. PTI CORR SSN SA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)