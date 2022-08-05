Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Scores of Congress workers were detained here on Friday after they tried to take out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, protesting against the Centre over the price rise and other issues.

TNCC President K S Alagiri was among those detained.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre over fuel price hike, unemployment and price rise.

Alagiri slammed the Centre for taxing various commodities, including milk and rice.

