Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily COVID-19 case count on Monday dipped below the 5,000 mark after a hiatus of nearly three months and the tally stood at 6.61 lakh while the death toll touched 10,314 with 62 more fatalities.

The state logged 4,879 new infections, out of which Chennai shared 1,212, Coimbatore 393, Salem 304, Chengelpet 245 and Tiruvallur 229, a health department bulletin said.

With 5,165 recoveries, which is more than the new cases, cumulatively 6,07,203 people have got cured and active cases fell to 43,747 which was over 44,000 for about three months.

Of the total 6,61,264 cases, Chennai accounted for 1,83,251 and Chengelpet 39,621.

Among the 62 fatalities were a 23-year-old woman from Jharkhand and a 33-year-old man of Chengelpet

She passed away at a Vellore hospital and he died at a government facility here.

In total, 56 had co-morbidities and six no chronic illnesses.

Out of the 10,314 deaths so far, 3,428 were reported from here.

It was on July 21 that the state recorded a daily case count of less than 5,000.

On that day, the new infections were 4,965 and the next day the daily cases crossed the 5,000 mark.

Subsequently, the cases witnessed a spike and during the last week of July and daily cases almost touched the 7,000 mark (6,993).

On July 30, the fresh cases that fell below the 6,000 mark continued to be so but above 5,000, barring two days in the last week of August when the daily count breached 6,000.

The active cases, that stood at 39,856 on July 1, began to mount thereafter and crossed the 46,000 mark during the first week of that month.

As many as 80,162 RT-PCR samples were tested today and in total 84,02,994 specimens have been examined in 191 COVID labs in the state, including 66 in the government sector. PTI

