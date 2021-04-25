Chennai, April 25: Tamil Nadu's single-day coronavirus cases tally crossed the 15,000 mark on Sunday, pushing the total case count to 10.81 lakh till date. As many as 82 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 13,557 so far, the health department said.

The state registered 15,659 fresh cases while recoveries mounted to 9,63,251 today with 11,065 patients being discharged, a bulletin said. The state capital continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases accounting for 4,206 new infections, totaling 3,09,899 till date. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Urges PM Narendra Modi To Halt Diversion of Oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,467 people succumbing to the virus. The number of samples tested today was at 1,26,298, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.20 crore.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,242 cases and Coimbatore 1,038 new cases while 30 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase of the virus spread. Cuddalore 218, Dharmapuri 106, Dindigul 228, Erode 313, Kallakurichi 129, Kancheepuram 558, Kanyakumari 301, Karur 116, Krishnagiri 270, Madurai 603, Nagapattinam 187, followed by others.

Among the 82 deceased, 12 of them, including a 33 year old man from Ramanathapuram district succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

A 19 day old baby girl from Chennai admitted to the Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital died due to COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 33 of those who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

