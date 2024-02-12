Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) Tata Steel on Monday said it has taken a significant step towards promoting inclusivity by inviting applications from transgender candidates for various positions across multiple locations.

As one of the leading global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), Tata Steel recognises the importance of breaking the glass ceiling and mainstreaming transgender people in society, the company said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 22 Minors With Grave Charges Escape From Jaipur Juvenile Home by Cutting Window Net.

"Transgender candidates with any of the following qualifications can apply: Matriculation in English or ITI or graduation in any discipline or diploma in engineering in any discipline from any institute recognized by AICTE or UGC or Degree in B.E./B. Tech in any discipline from any institute, recognized by AICTE or UGC," the company said.

The last date for filing applications has been fixed as February 15.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple With Family, Offer Prayers (Watch Video).

All shortlisted candidates will undergo a selection process, which may include written test and interview as per the requirement, the company said.

In February 2022, the steel producer had expanded its transgender employee base by onboarding 12 crane operator trainees from the LGBTQ+ community at its Kalinganagar plant in Odisha.

Prior to this, Tata Steel's captive mining division in Jharkhand's West Bokaro had onboarded 14 transgender people as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators at its mines.

The well thought intervention has not only broached the unorthodox subject of hiring transgender in their blue collar workforce but also provided a map for other organisations to navigate the difficult paths to being inclusive in the truest sense, a company official said.

The company laid the groundwork of hiring minority groups by first improving their gender diversity ratio by inducting more women employees in their core operations before moving on to hiring transgender in their mining division.

Tata Steel, which has a target of having 25 per cent diverse workforce by 2025, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)