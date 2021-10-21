New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): In a move to further strengthen voter awareness through the use of technology and encourage the youth to take full part in the electoral process, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, CEO, Dr Ranbir Singh on Thursday interacted with Principals of Delhi University, I.P University, Dr Ambedkar University and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University regarding SSR activities through an online session.

The main aim of the online interaction session was to promote voter awareness and encourage the youth to enrol as voters. The online meeting session was attended by OSD to CEO, Deputy CEO and Election Officers, according to a press statement from the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

The CEO informed all the Principals that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, shall commence from November 1, 2021, and claims and objections can be filed during the whole of November. The final roll will be published on January 5.

"During the SSR any person who would be of the age 18 years or more on or before 01.01.2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. It also gives an opportunity for correction in elector's particulars and to file an objection against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll/ Voter List and further bolsters the accuracy of electoral rolls by deleting the names of permanently shifted or deceased persons," read the statement.

The CEO also emphasized the need to adopt an online mode of availing electoral services via www.nvsp.in or the Voter Helpline Mobile App in order to stay safe from COVID-19 virus. For any queries or assistance, citizens can call the election helpline No. 1950 from 9.00 AM to 9.00 PM on all days except national holidays.

Singh said that an Electoral Literacy Club/ Voter Awareness Forum is established in colleges to sensitize students about electoral rights and the electoral process of registration and voting through interesting activities and games.

While interacting with the Principals and various representatives of the Universities, Singh said, "Today social media has become an indispensable platform and has enabled people belonging to each section of the society to directly converse about issues affecting them and share suggestions. Colleges and ELCs could use social media, apart from their online and offline classes, to spread electoral awareness amongst their students and faculty."

Singh added, "Today's youth is tech-savvy and spends a lot of their time on social media. We should therefore interact with them where they spend their time the most and motivate them to become proud voters of our great democracy."

The session was followed by a question and answer session to clarify doubts and generate ideas and suggestions. (ANI)

