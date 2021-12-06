New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatched 291.72 million tons during April-October 2021, in an effort to enhance coal availability across the country.

As per the Ministry of coal, Due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in the supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 Million Tonne (MT) (sufficient for 4 days) as on 8th October 2021.

Subsequently, with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 17.29 MT (sufficient for 9 days) as of 29.11.2021. Coal India Limited (CIL) has dispatched around 54 MT more coal during April - October'21 in comparison to the same period of last year. CIL has dispatched 291.72 MT coal during this period, against 237.75 MT during the same period of last fiscal. Thus, there is no shortage of coal in the thermal power plants in the country.

The ministry further stated that in order to address the issues of coal supplies to the power sector, an Inter-Ministerial Sub-Group comprising of representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), CIL and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance the supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to power sector including critical coal stock position in power plants.

CIL had offered about 5.2 MT of additional coal from its various subsidiaries to States, Central Gencos for lifting through Rail cum Road (RCR) or road mode.

The ministry further added, "In addition to Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ), coal has been offered under RCR mode on 'as is where is basis' to build up stock at Powerhouse end."

The Ministry of Coal has amended Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 with a view to encouraging domestic coal production enhancement from captive mines by allowing the sale of coal or lignite, on payment of the additional amount, by the lessee of a captive mine up to 50 per cent of the total coal or lignite produced in a financial year, after meeting the requirement of the end-use plant linked with the mine.

Earlier this year, the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act had been amended to this effect. This is applicable for both the private and public sector captive mines. With this amendment, the Government has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilization of mining capacities of captive coal and lignite blocks, which were being only partly utilized owing to limited production of coal for meeting their captive needs. (ANI)

