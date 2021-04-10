New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

"In view of the surge of COVID pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents/Directors of all COVID Hospitals of Govt. of NCT of Delhi are authorized to engage 4th & 5th year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass Doctors as per the provisions of order No. 52 dated 18.11.2020 issued by this Department," read the order from the Health and Family Welfare department of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Delhi reported 7,897 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The city has 28,773 active cases.

According to Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases now stands at 7,14,423 which includes 6,74,415 recoveries and 11,235 deaths.

A total of 77,374 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,473 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 33,901 Rapid antigen tests. The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,12,839. (ANI)

