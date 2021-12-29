Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Tripura government has decided to ban the use of tobacco products, both smokable and non-smokable, in government offices as a part of the government's anti-tobacco campaign.

The West Tripura district has taken the first step in this regard and banned the use of tobacco products on the office premises. The 'no-tobacco programme' is being carried out as a part of the 50th statehood celebrations of Tripura slated on January 21, 2022.

Briefing the media persons over the issue, West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan on Tuesday said "In this connection today a meeting of all Officers and Officials, Office In-charges of Office of District Magistrate and Collector West have been conducted. I have chaired the meeting where it has been unanimously decided that all staff, officials, officers and visitors of the office shall abstain from using and carrying any kind of smoke and smokeless Tobacco Products from today within the office campus. In case of non-compliance, the offenders will be penalized as per the provisions of COTPA 2003."

Sharing a brief overview of the campaign, he said, till date in West District 73 Educational Institutions, Two Block Offices that include Hezamara Block and Jirania Block Central Medicine Store Shyamalibazar and Narsingarh PHC have also conducted similar meetings also displayed mandatory signage as per new guideline under government of India.

"We have maintained all criteria for this initiative. The decision has been taken a couple of months back but now we are on the implementation level," he said.

On being asked about the fine money which was collected in 2021, the District Magistrate has informed that a total of Rs 18,000 fine money was collected from West District for not following the norms of government about tobacco. (ANI)

