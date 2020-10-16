Palghar, Oct 16 (PTI) Officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized pan masala and tobacco products worth over Rs 28 lakh from a godown in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the FDA raided a godown near the Western Express Highway on Thursday and found banned products stored in the premises, the official said.

A man in charge of taking care of the stock was taken into custody and a complaint was lodged with the local police, he said.

Last week, the FDA had conducted raids in Mhape area of Navi Mumbai and seized banned products from three vehicles valued at Rs 35.53 lakh, the official added.

