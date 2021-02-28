Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Pardiarea of Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sabnoor, lived at the house of her maternal uncle in Satyam Nagar area, they said.

The mishap occured around 8.30 am when the girl was playing in front of the house, a police official said.

"The speeding car hit the girl, killing her on the spot," he said.

The driver of the car, Kapil Arvind Patel (29), was arrested, police said.

