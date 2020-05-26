India News | Toddler Falls into 25-ft Deep Sewer in Noida, Saved by Cops on '112' Duty

Noida (UP), May 26 (PTI) A one-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 25-feet deep sewer here on Monday and was saved by policemen deployed on the emergency 112 service nearby, officials said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm near Gaur City when a caller informed 112 officials that a girl had fallen inside the sewer along a road.

"A police response vehicle (PRV) immediately reached the spot and found the girl inside the sewer which was around 25-feet deep. The policemen deployed on the PRV with assistance from some passersby and soon pulled the child out and took her to a hospital,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"The girl was taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhangel for treatment. She is being taken care of by officials from the local Sector 49 police station,” Singh said.

Ravi Kumar was the commander and Jugendra Singh the pilot of the PRV that responded to the emergency call and saved the child, according to the police.

The additional DCP said the PRV personnel would be felicitated for their swift and brave act.

Details regarding the parents of the girl or how she fell into the sewer could not be known immediately.

